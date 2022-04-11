Broadway’s Covid-Hit ‘Macbeth’, ‘A Strange Loop’ Cancel Monday Performances, Set April 12 Return

The Broadway productions of Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, and the Pulitzer-winning A Strange Loop have canceled tonight’s performances as both shows recover from recent Covid cases.

The two productions are expected to resume performances on Tuesday, April 12. Both shows had previously canceled last week’s performances due to Covid cases within their casts and companies, and had expected to return today.

In a statement posted on social media, Macbeth producers explained, “Macbeth had 3 previews before being suspended for a limited number of positive covid cases within the company. Due to the technical complexities of the production and the physical safety of the entire company, Monday will be spent rehearsing with Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga, the cast and understudies in order to resume on Tuesday, April 12th.”

‘A Strange Loop’ Marc J. Franklin

Producers of A Strange Loop said the cancelation of tonight’s performance was “due to an additional positive Covid case within the company.”

The two productions were among the Broadway shows hit last week by New York City’s recent uptick in Covid cases. Plaza Suite, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, canceled last week’s performances after both stars tested positive, and extended its run by five days (through Friday, July 1) to make up for the lost performances. As of Monday morning, Plaza Suite had canceled performances through April 10 and had not yet announced a return date.

The Broadway musical Paradise Square also canceled last week’s shows, with a planned return date of Tuesday, April 12.

Due to an additional positive Covid case within the company, the first performance of A STRANGE LOOP will now begin on Tuesday, April 12 at 8PM. pic.twitter.com/uJOQ2pUXGa — A Strange Loop on Broadway (@StrangeLoopBway) April 10, 2022