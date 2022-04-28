Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama ‘Cost Of Living’ Heading To Broadway

Cost of Living, Martyna Majok’s play that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will be getting its Broadway premiere this fall, the Manhattan Theatre Club announced today.

The announcement follows an acclaimed Off Broadway run of the play by MTC. The director Joe Bonney and stars Katy Sullivan and Gregg Mozgala will resume their roles for the Broadway staging at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Additional casting, creative team, and other information including preview and opening dates will be announced later.

Cost of Living premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2016 and appeared Off Broadway the following year. The play follows the relationships between a graduate student with cerebral palsy and his female caregiver, and between a quadriplegic woman and her ex-husband. The Pulitzer committee described Cost of Living as an “honest, original work that invites audiences to examine diverse perceptions of privilege and human connection through two pairs of mismatched individuals: a former trucker and his recently paralyzed ex-wife, and an arrogant young man with cerebral palsy and his new caregiver.”

Cost of Living is part of MTC’s 2022-23 season slate of shows announced today. In addition to Cost of Living, MTC announced a partial line-up of its upcoming Off Broadway productions for next season, including Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, by Jeff Augustin, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody; Poor Yella Rednecks by Qui Nguyen and directed by May Adrales; and the world premiere of Summer, 1976, written by David Auburn, directed by Daniel Sullivan.