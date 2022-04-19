You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Broadway Box Office Climbs To $35M As ‘Macbeth’ Scores And Stalwarts ‘Six’, ‘Harry Potter’ Report Bests

'Macbeth', with Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga Courtesy Production

Six had its best week ever, Mrs. Doubtfire was back and several new shows joined the Broadway roster last week as box office climbed a total of 23% to $34,729,295. Compared to the previous week, Broadway total attendance was up about 16% to 261,835 for the 34 productions.

The attendance figure indicates that about 87% of all available seats were filled during the week ending April 17, comparable to the week before.

Among the notable numbers: The musical Six, which resumed previews post-Covid shutdown last September, grossed $1,357,276, topping its own high-mark of $1,347,922 for the week ending December 19, 2021. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child also had its highest grossing week since resuming performances last fall, taking in $1,964,665.

Related Story

The Show Must Go On: 'Macbeth' Director Goes On Stage After Coronavirus Forces Another Actor Out

Mrs. Doubtfire
Joan Marcus

Mrs. Doubtfire, which went on hiatus at the height of the Omicron surge in January, returned to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre with six performances, taking in $528,807 and playing to a 97% capacity. Average ticket price was about $90.

Among the newcomers to the list: The Pulitzer-winning A Strange Loop began previews at the Lyceum, grossing $202,403 for four performances, at 75% capacity and with a $73 average ticket. POTUS (full title: POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive) played four previews at the Shubert to 60%-filled houses, grossing $152,727 with a modest $44 average ticket.

Three shows had their official opening nights during the week, with the usual comps and press nights: The Little Prince took in $373,831, with 57% seats filled and a $56 average ticket; The Minutes filled 85% of seats, grossing $304,074 with a $67 average ticket; and American Buffalo scored $543,714 at 95% capacity and a $95 average ticket.

The week’s roster of sold-out (or near, at 98% capacity or more) productions included Funny Girl ($1,415,086); Hadestown ($1,044,339); Hamilton ($2,453,319); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,964,665); Macbeth ($1,170,013, six performances); MJ ($1,462,484); Six ($1,357,276); The Book of Mormon ($1,134,629); The Lion King ($2,560,960); The Music Man ($3,328,253); and Wicked ($2,314,088).

Shows that came in at the lower end of their capacities were, in addition to POTUS and The Little Prince, The Skin of Our Teeth ($138,610, 45%) and Tina ($826,821, 60%). Mr. Saturday Night grossed $652,920, at 66% of attendance capacity.

All performances last week of Paradise Square were canceled due to Covid.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $687,243,514, with total attendance of 5,467,067 at about 82% of capacity.

The 34 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin; American Buffalo; Beetlejuice; Birthday Candles; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; Dear Evan Hansen; for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf; Funny Girl; Hadestown; Hamilton; Hangmen; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; How I Learned To Drive; The Lion King; The Little Prince; MJ; The Minutes; Moulin Rouge!; Mr. Saturday Night; Mrs. Doubtfire; The Music Man; The Phantom of the Opera; Plaza Suite; POTUS; Six; The Skin of Our Teeth; A Strange Loop; Take Me Out; Tina; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.

