‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Was Top-Streamed U.S. Title In Its Second Week, Nielsen Says

Netflix’s Season 2 of Bridgerton was streaming’s most-watched title for the week of April 28-March 3, according to Nielsen’s rankings, with a total of 3.2 billion minutes viewed during the week actually growing from its debut performance the week before.

Nielsen’s streaming rankings are based on minutes viewed via TV screens, meaning mobile is not counted. It tracks Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix and reports its numbers with a lag in agreement with the streamers.

We already know per Netflix that the new season of the Shondaland period drama is the streamer’s most-watched English-language series debut ever, with 656 million hours of the series viewed in its first 28 days on the site; hours viewed in the first month is how Netflix measures its titles.

Thursday’s Nielsen rankings represent Bridgerton‘s second week on the charts. In Week 1, it scored 2.5 billion minutes viewed to more than double the No. 2 title, Netflix’s The Adam Project.

For the week of April 28-March 3, Disney+’s movie Encanto finished No. 2 among all other SVOD titles with 744 million minutes viewed, likely helped by the doubleheader of songs from the movie taking part in ABC’s Oscars telecast. It was the most-viewed movie of that week followed by Disney+ mate Turning Red which was watched for 650 million minutes.

Among other originals to debut during that span was Disney+’s Marvel series Moon Night, which hit the streamer for the first time on March 30. Its first two episodes were watched for 418 million minutes, Nielsen said.

Below are the Top 10 SVOD titles for the week of April 28-March 3, per Nielsen. All are Netflix titles unless indicated.

Rank, Title (type), Episodes, Minutes



1. Bridgerton (TV), 16 episodes, 3.202 billion minutes viewed

*2. Encanto (film), 744 million minutes viewed

3. The Last Kingdom (TV), 46 eps, 714 million minutes

4. NCIS (TV), 355 eps, 653 million minutes

*5. Turning Red (film), 650 million minutes

6. CoComelon (TV), 18 eps, 634 million minutes

7. Is It Cake? (TV), 8 eps, 607 million minutes

8. Criminal Minds (TV), 321 episodes, 555 million minutes

9. Heartland (TV), 225 eps, 523 million minutes

10. The Adam Project (film), 475 million minutes

*from Disney+