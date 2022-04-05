‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Sets Netflix Ratings Record For English-Language Series

Bridgerton might not have quite as much sex as the first season but it’s still pulling in the viewers.

Netflix has revealed that the second season of the Shondaland Regency romp was watched for 251.7M hours over the last seven days – breaking the streamers record for the most viewed English-language TV series.

The second season launched on March 25 and amassed 193M hours viewed across its opening weekend but increased this even further with its first full week of ratings data. It was also in the top ten in 93 countries.

The move also saw the first season of Bridgerton rocket back into its top ten in second place with another 53M hours watched.

However, Bridgerton couldn’t match the viewing numbers for Korean smash hit Squid Game, which continues to hold the overall record with 571.8M hours viewed during the week of September 27.

Squid Game, which launched on September 17, pulled in 63.2M hours viewed in its first weekend, but rose quickly with 448.7M hours watched in its first full week on the streamer, 571.8M hours in its second full week, 412.9M in its third full week, 258.8M in its fourth full week and staying in its top ten non-English language titles until the week of January 17.

The previous high for an English-language series since Netflix changed the way it reported its ratings in June 2021 came in the week of February 14 2022 when Inventing Anna, another Shondaland series, was watched for 196M hours.

Elsewhere, this week, breakout reality competition series Is It Cake? continued its strong performance with another 26.5M hours viewed, adding to the 48.9M hours watched last week. Inventing Anna was in fourth place with another 22M hours watched.

Bridgerton’s second season tells the story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest for love. But duty, desire and scandal collide as Anthony decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister. The latter, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), thinks Anthony seeks a wife only to fulfill his duty and does not believe in the true love that her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) deserves. Yet Kate clearly has eyes for Anthony (and vice-versa).

Bridgerton is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.