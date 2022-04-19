‘Bridgerton’s Season 2 Edges Season 1 To Become Netflix’s Most-Watched English-Language Series Debut

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit period series Bridgerton surpassed its own Season 1 to become the most-watched English-language series debut ever on the streamer.

The feat comes as the latest season of the Shondaland-produced Regency-era series has a total of 627.11 million hours viewed on the streamer, surpassing Season 1 which had 625.49 million hours during the same span.

Netflix measures its Top 10 most popular TV series of all time based on hours viewed in their first 28 days. Bridgerton Season 2 climbed to the top with four days to spare, having bowed March 25.

Netflix’s Korean-language powerhouse Squid Game remains the streamer’s most-watched TV series ever, with 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days.

Bridgerton‘s Season 2 continues its record run after its first full week of release set a high for the most viewed title in a week on the English TV list (251.74M hours). It added 66.61 million hours during its most current week, which ran April 11-17, topping the weekly top 10 that included debuts for the limited series Anatomy of a Scandal (40.28 million hours) at No. 3 and Our Great National Parks (17.09 million) at No. 5.

Another buzzy Shondaland series, Inventing Anna, was at No. 6 in its 10th week on the charts and is currently No. 5 on the all-time English-language debut list.