Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

CMT Music Awards Audience Grows 521% From 2021 With CBS, Paramount+ Coverage, Earns 5.2M Viewers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Industry Mourns Actor-Comedian Gilbert Gottfried: "Nobody Was Funnier"
Read the full story

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Vaults To #3 Most Watched Netflix English-Language Series Launches; On Track For #1

Bridgerton
"Bridgerton" Liam Daniel

After just 17 days on Netflix, Season 2 of Bridgerton cracked the streamer’s Top 10 of most watched English-language TV seasons in their first 28 days of release, jumping straight to #3 with 560.50M hours viewed. Of them, 115.75M hours were consumed this past week (4/4-4/10) for a third consecutive #1 weekly finish on the streamer.

The Regency drama, which in its first full week of release set a new record for the most viewed title in a week on the English TV list (251.74M hours), is on track to top the all-time list for English-language series by the end of the 28-day post-premiere window, edging Season 1 of Bridgerton, which is currently #1 with 625.5M hours. Shondaland is assured to have 3 of the Top 3 entries with the two seasons of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna at #5, at least until Stranger Things returns.

New unscripted entry The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, from the creators of Love is Blind, was a distant #2 to Bridgerton on the weekly chart with 43.71M hours viewed. Season 5 of AMC’s Better Call Saul entered the Top 10 at #6 with 15.17M hours viewed.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad