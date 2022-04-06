Brian d’Arcy James Starring In Anne Hathaway-Marisa Tomei Movie ‘She Came To Me’; Books Recurring On Apple’s ‘Dear Edward’

EXCLUSIVE: Brian d’Arcy James is working double duty, having booked a role in the Anne Hathaway-Marisa Tomei-Peter Dinklage-Matthew Broderick romantic comedy She Came to Me, as well as a recurring role in the Apple Original series Dear Edward.

The Rebecca Miller directed and written She Came to Me is a multi-generational story set in New York. The movie follows a composer suffering from writer’s block who rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand, a couple of gifted teenagers who fight to prove to the parents that their young love is something that can last forever, and a woman who seemingly has it all for whom love arrives in the most unexpected places. d’Arcy James plays Trey in the movie, an attorney who is the father to one of the teenagers.

In the Jason Katims’ Apple series Dear Edward, d’Arcy James plays the father of the title character, Edward. The series is based on the book of the same name by Ann Napolitano and tells the story of Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.

d’Arcy James is currently shooting Love and Death for HBO Max, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. The series hails from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.

d’Arcy James is represented by Thruline Entertainment, Gersh, and Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz. He recently starred in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar winning West Side Story as Officer Krupke. His feature credits include Oscar-winning Best Picture Spotlight, The Cathedral, Molly’s Game, Rebel in the Rye and several TV series including The Comey Rule, Smash, 13 Reasons Why, and The Big C.