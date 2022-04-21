Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner, Amy Poehler Among 2022 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award Honorees

Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner, Amy Poehler, Alex Kurtzman, Maury Povich, Warner Bros Television Group chairman Channing Dungey and producer and media investor Jeff Sagansky have been selected as the recipients of NATPE’s 2022 Tartikoff Legacy Awards. The awards, in their 18th year, are given to acknowledge a select group of television professionals who have demonstrated the highest degree of excellence in their field.

The honors will be bestowed June 2 at a gala at the Beverly Wilshire, the first year of the awards ceremony moving from the organization’s NATPE Miami Marketplace and Conference. It is now part of the NATPE Returns series of events taking place this year in New York, L.A. and Budapest.

One of these events, NATPE Hollywood, is taking place the day before the gala at W Hollywood, with the Hungary event to run June 27-30.

“Bringing the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award to Los Angeles for the first time is a milestone moment for NATPE,” NATPE president and CEO JP Bommel said. “This event is such an important part of our mission, and to have it make its return — in person, with such an accomplished group of creatives and executives being honored — is something we are very proud of.”

Christine Baranski, ABC Entertainment chief Karey Burke, Power creator Courtney Kemp, Telemundo Global Studios’ Marcos Santana and then-CNN boss Jeff Zucker received Tartikoff honors in 2020, the last time the awards were handed out.

NATPE is the largest U.S.-based global content association supporting video content development, creations, production, financing and distribution. In January, the group canceled its annual NATPE Miami confab just 10 days before it was to begin amid concerns at the time of the rising Omicron variant, after doing a virtual conference in 2021.