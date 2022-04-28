Brandi Carlile Cancels Weekend Stagecoach Appearance Due To Covid

Saying “it finally happened, I have the Covid,” singer Brandi Carlile announced yesterday that she has canceled her scheduled performance at this weekend’s Stagecoach country music festival in in Indio, California.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Carlile said, “Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the Covid so I won’t be able to come to Stagecoach. It’s horrible. I’m a few days in and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I’m starting to feel a little better. I just wanted to let everybody know that I’m devastated to be missing you and I hope you have a wonderful time out there with all my freaking friends. See you on the other side of this trash.”

Watch the video below.

Carlile had been scheduled to perform at Stagecoach on Friday night. That day’s line-up also includes Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Midland and Tanya Tucker. Carrie Underwood headlines on Saturday, with Luke Combs set to close the festival Sunday night.