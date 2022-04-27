Disney Adds Bollywood Epic ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ To Domestic Slate, Sets Release Date – CinemaCon

Disney has added director-writer Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming Brahmastra Part One: Shiva to its domestic box office slate, giving it a September 9 release in the U.S. and Canada. The film marks the beginning of a trilogy as well as what’s billed as India’s first original cinematic universe. Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni star.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmāstra was already set to be released globally by Disney with a September 9 date lined up in India where it will play in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It’s one of the most expensive Bollywood productions of all time.

Mukerji is perhaps best known internationally for 2013 musical romance Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a big hit at home and abroad. This new universe, dubbed the Astraverse, is inspired by ancient India and spiritual Indian mythology.

CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage

The setup involves a secret society, the Brahmānsh, who, generation after generation, have protected many divine “Astras” (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the most deadly amongst these divine weapons, the Brahmāstra, is now waking up and threatens to destroy the universe we know today.

Part one of the planned trilogy centers on Shiva (Kapoor), a young man on the brink of an epic love story with Isha (Bhatt). But their world is turned upside down when Shiva learns he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra, and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet — the power of fire. The story follows Shiva as he journeys into the world of Astras and discovers his destiny as the Divine Hero of the universe.