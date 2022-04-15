Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Kino Lorber Taps Kate Patterson As Director Of Press & Publicity

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Dumbledore’ Makes $6M In Thursday Night Dough – Box Office

Warner Bros

Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore whirled up $6M in Thursday previews that started at 2PM at 3,350 venues.

The David Yates directed J.K. Rowling co-scripted movie is expected to make between $45M-$50M over the Easter holiday weekend stateside; 73% of all K-12 schools off today according to Comscore. Dumbledore is also expanding into 44 more offshore markets including France, Italy and Korea and looks to make at least $40M+ abroad, bringing the threequel’s global take to $157M. Rotten Tomatoes critics gave Dumbledore a 51% Rotten rating which is an improvement on part 2’s 36% Rotten but still off the first movie’s 74% fresh.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ Review: Mads Mikkelsen Is A Malevolent But Charismatic Villain In Emotional Third Installment

Related Story

China Censors ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Threequel Dialogue As Market Continues Ban Of Onscreen Gay References

That figure is under the preview grosses of the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2016 which made $8.75M (before a $29.66M first Friday and $74.4M opening) and its 2018 sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald which did $7.3M in its Thursday alone (not counting the sequel’s earlier week $1.8M previews). Grindelwald posted a $25.4M Friday, $62.1M 3-day. At the same time in regards to pure Thursday previews, Dumbledore is ahead of the $5M made by Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 last Thursday.

The other wide release this weekend is Sony’s Mark Wahlberg priest drama, Father Stuwhich did an estimated $765K yesterday at 2,705 theaters, -51% from its $1.55M Wednesday (which included previews), ranking 5th for the day. Outlook this weekend for the R-rated film which is 45% Rotten is between $7M-$10M.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Paramount

Among films already in release, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ends its first week with an estimated $89.6M at 4,234 locations, 12% ahead of its 2020 first installment’s first week. Yesterday rang up $4.4M, +22% over Wednesday.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Review: Overlong Insta-Sequel Provides Plenty Of Frenetic Action For Franchise Fans

Sigaram Cinema’s K.F.G. Chapter 2 from filmmaker Prashanth Neel racked up an estimated $1.4M on Thursday at 510 locations. Logline: In the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields, Rocky’s name strikes fear into his foes. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.

Paramount’s The Lost Citybooked at 3,797, saw an estimated $907K yesterday, +22% over Wednesday, in 3rd for a running total through week 3 of $72M.

Sony’s Morbius earned $808K at 4,268 sites, +8% over Wednesday for a running total through week 2 of $60.4M.

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once at 1,250 locations made $751K, +4% over Wednesday, for a running three week total of $11.4M.

Universal/Endeavor Content’s Ambulance ended its first week with $11.6M at 3,412 after a $638K Thursday, +1% from Wednesday.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad