‘Bottoms’: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Marshawn Lynch & More To Star In High School Sex Comedy From Orion & Brownstone; ‘Shiva Baby’s Emma Seligman Directing

Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Marshawn Lynch (Murderville), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), Kaia Gerber (American Horror Story), Nicholas Galitzine (The Craft), Miles Fowler (Winning Time), Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession) and Punkie Johnson (Love Life) have signed on to star in Bottoms, an upcoming high school sex comedy that Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby) is directing for MGM’s Orion Pictures and Brownstone Productions.

The film written by Seligman and Sennott follows two unpopular queer girls in their senior year who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders. Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small will produce for Brownstone Productions, with production kicking off this spring.

Bottoms joins a slate of films at Orion that includes Billy Porter’s directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, set for release this summer; Women Talking—with Plan B Entertainment, and starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand—which is expected to debut later this year; and Chinonye Chukwu’s Till, starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall, also expected to release later in 2022.

Seligman is a DGA and Gotham Award-nominated filmmaker whose acclaimed debut feature Shiva Baby this year won Film Independent’s John Cassavetes Award, having premiered as an official selection of both SXSW and TIFF in 2020. She is currently developing a TV series for HBO, which will be produced by Adam McKay though his company Hyperobject Industries.

Sennott starred in Seligman’s critically acclaimed indie Shiva Baby, and will next be seen in the anticipated A24 slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, as well as the upcoming indie Brooke & Sam from writer-director Ally Pankiw.

Edebiri is an actor and comedian who will next star in the upcoming FX series The Bear, and the Netflix film Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between. She’s also been seen in the indies The Sweet East and How It Ends, and has lent her voice to such series as Big Mouth, Clone High, Mulligan and We Lost Our Human.

Lynch is a former NFL player whose career on the field included stops with the Buffalo Bills, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders. While in the NFL, he rushed for over 10,000 yards, was named to five Pro Bowls, was a member of the NFL All Decade Team, and won a Super Bowl. He’s also behind the business BeastMode, which has grown to encompass apparel, live events, a production company, marketing agency, restaurants and retail stores. Lynch recently appeared on Netflix’s comedy series Murderville and has also been seen on Westworld, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The League.

Cruz is best known for roles on Hulu’s Castle Rock and HBO’s Mare of Easttown, and will next appear on the new Disney+ series, Willow.

Liu most recently starred in the A24 coming-of-age romantic drama The Sky Is Everywhere for Apple TV+, and Hulu’s suspense-thriller No Exit, from director Damien Power.

Gerber most recently appeared in Season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed anthology series, American Horror Story, and has also been seen on his episodic spinoff series, American Horror Stories. She’ll next appear in the indie short, Palisades, written and directed by Carissa Gallo, having begun her career modeling for luxury brands including Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Isabel Marant, Celine, Loewe, Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and Versace.

Galitzine was most recently seen starring as Prince Robert in Amazon’s Cinderella and recently wrapped filming Netflix’s film Purple Hearts. Additional credits include Sony’s The Craft for director Zoe Lister-Jones, the Netflix series, Chambers, and Pippa Bianco’s A24 feature, Share.

Fowler can next be seen as Young Kareem Abdul Jabaar on the HBO series Winning Time, from executive producer Adam McKay. He was most recently a series regular on Fox’s The Resident, also featuring in ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, produced by Kapital Entertainment, Overbrook and Roc Nation.

Dominczyk stars as Waystar Royco’s head of PR and legal advisor on HBO’s Succession and has also been seen on such series as Prodigal Son, The Accidental Wolf, The Deuce, Boardwalk Empire, Person of Interest, Suits, The Good Wife and 24, among others. She most recently starred alongside Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Oscar-nominated Netflix feature, The Lost Daughter.

Johnson is a Saturday Night Live cast member who recently appeared on Season 2 of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series, Love Life. Her past credits include Netflix’s Space Force, HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and Comedy Central’s Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. She has also served as a writer and consultant on Peacock’s upcoming reboot of Queer as Folk.

Banks and Handelman’s Brownstone Productions has an exclusive television deal at Warner Bros. Television and a first-look film deal at Universal. Its current film slate includes such titles as Cocaine Bear, The Grace Year, Science Fair, The Paper Bag Princess, Uncanny Valley and The Magic School Bus at Universal; International Sweethearts of Rhythm at Sony Pictures; Miss Conception at Screen Gems; and Where the Fore Are We? with David Wain at Amazon. Upcoming television projects include Red Queen and a Pitch Perfect spinoff series starring Adam Devine at Peacock; Over My Dead Body; and the adult comedy animated series Bedrock at Fox, which has Banks voicing the role of Pebbles.

Seligman is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Sennott by WME and Odenkirk Provissiero; Edebiri by CAA and Odenkirk Provissiero; Lynch by WME; Cruz by CESD Talent and The Brillstein/Landsburg Company; Liu by ICM and Schreck Rose Dapello; Gerber by CAA and DNA Model Management; Galitzine by WME, Curtis Brown in the UK and Anonymous Content; Fowler by Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Dominczyk by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment; Johnson by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment; and Banks and Brownstone Productions by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.