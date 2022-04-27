You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films Acquires International Rights To Halina Reijn’s Acclaimed SXSW Satire

EXCLUSIVE: Sony PicturesStage 6 Films has acquired international rights (outside of China) to the dark comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, from director Halina Reijn (Instinct).

The film is billed as a fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. It watches as a game goes awry, when a group of rich 20-somethings arrive for a hurricane party at a remote family mansion. Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Myha’la Herrold (HBO’s Industry), Chase Sui Wonders (HBO’s Generation), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) star.

Bodies Bodies Bodies premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival and is slated for release in the U.S. on August 5th via A24. The film is Reijn’s second on the heels of the thriller Instinct, which was selected as the Dutch entry for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. Sarah DeLappe wrote the script for Bodies, which was based on a story by Kristen Roupenian. David Hinojosa of 2AM and Ali Herting served as the film’s producers.

Stage 6 Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group production label, acquires and produces independently-developed feature films of all genres and budgets. Stage 6 is the theatrical label for Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and is used in association with other SPE Motion Picture Group labels, including Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics. Its recent and upcoming releases include the survival thriller Infinite Storm, starring Naomi Watts; the horror film Umma, starring Sandra Oh; James Ponsoldt’s Sundance 2022 drama, Summering; and the drama A Love Song, with Dale Dickey and Wes Studi.

Reijn is represented by 2AM and CAA. Check out the trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies by clicking above.

