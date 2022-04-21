‘WandaVision’ Writer Bobak Esfarjani Signs Overall Deal With FX Productions

FX Productions has signed writer and contributing producer Bobak Esfarjani (FX’s Kindred and Alien) to an overall deal. Under the agreement, Esfarjani will continue to work on these and other series while developing new content for the network.

“Bobak has greatly contributed to FX’s upcoming Kindred and Alien and now, under this agreement, he will be able to apply his considerable talents to other FX series while developing original content that draws on his vision as a writer and creator,” said Kate Lambert, Executive Vice President, Original Programming, FX.

“I’m thrilled to expand my relationship with the amazing team at FX,” Esfarjani shared. “They consistently produce the highest level of quality material, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

Esfarjani was nominated for a WGA Award for his work on WandaVision, where he contributed as a writer and executive story editor. Other credits include James Wan’s Archive 81 for Netflix and Manifest for NBC/WBTV.

He’s also just been tapped to write an unannounced feature film project for Andy and Barbara Muschietti at Universal Pictures.

Esfarjani is repped by APA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and attorney Gregg Gellman.