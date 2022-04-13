Blumhouse TV’s Kyle Chalmers Joins Fox Entertainment As VP Drama Programming & Development

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chalmers has joined Fox Entertainment as VP Drama Programming and Development. Chalmers, who comes from Blumhouse Television, is the first hire for Brooke Bowman, Fox Entertainment’s EVP Drama Programming and Development, since she took the reins of the network’s drama department in December.

Based on the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles and reporting to Bowman, Chalmers, who starts April 18, will be responsible for supervising the development and production of new and returning scripted drama series for Fox Network.

“On both the network and studio levels, Kyle has been involved with some of television’s most memorable and acclaimed series over the past decade,” said Bowman. “He has deeply creative instincts and an innate ability to shape series that strike a chord among viewers and critics, alike; and we’re lucky to have him join our team and hit the ground running.”

Chalmers spent the last three-and-a-half years at Blumhouse Television as VP Development and Programming. During his tenure, he set up a number of projects while working on Showtime’s praised limited series, The Good Lord Bird, the second season of USA Network’s The Purge and the recently announced Amazon series, The Sticky. Chalmers also served as a co-executive producer on Amazon’s Welcome to the Blumhouse film franchise.

Prior to joining Blumhouse in 2018, Chalmers was Director, Original Scripted Content, at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where he worked on Mr. Robot, Suits, Happy! and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., among others. Before transitioning to drama, he worked on USA’s comedy series Playing House, Benched and Sirens.

Chalmers started his career in the television department at ICM Partners.