‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed For Season 13 At CBS

The Reagan family will be back at the dinner table after CBS renewed Blue Bloods for its 13th season.

The network handed the long-running cop drama the renewal after star and exec producer Tom Selleck closed his deal to return.

The series has been a rock-solid performer at 10pm on Friday nights, where it has aired since 2010, other than a four-week try-out on Wednesdays in its first year. It is currently the number four broadcast series on television, averaging 9.81M viewers.

Blue Bloods follows the Reagans, a family of New York City cops. Selleck plays Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg plays Detective Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan plays ADA Erin Reagan, Will Estes plays former patrol officer and now sergeant Jamie Reagan, and Len Cariou plays former Police Commissioner and father to Selleck’s Frank Henry Reagan.

Marisa Ramirez, who plays Detective Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan, also star.

Produced by CBS Studios, Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Dan Truly and Selleck serve as executive producers

The move comes amid a slew of renewals for the network, which has handed new seasons to the NCIS franchise – NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: LA – CSI: Vegas, and S.W.A.T. as well as comedies including Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and Ghosts, while Bull is ending its run this season.

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.”