‘Blindspotting’: LeVar Burton, Katlynn Simone Smith Among New Season 2 Cast

LeVar Burton (Star Trek: Picard), Katlynn Simone Smith (Empire) Tamera Tomakili (Winning Time) and Tim Chantarangsu (Laid in America) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Starz’s Blindspotting. Additionally, rappers E-40, P-Lo and Too $hort will guest star as themselves in the TV spin-off sequel from Lionsgate TV. Production on Season 2 is currently underway in Los Angeles and Oakland, CA.

Co-created by Rafael Casal, who also stars, and Daveed Diggs, the series centers on Ashley, played by Jasmine Cephas Jones, who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

In addition to Cephas Jones and Casal, Helen Hunt, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron and Candace Nicholas-Lippman also star. Season one recurring players Margo Hall as Nancy, April Absynth as Jacque, Lance Holloway as Cuddie, Andrew Chappelle as Scotty and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Niles Turner will all return for season two in expanded recurring roles.

Casal, who also serves as showrunner, and Diggs executive produce and serve as writers on the series. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment (One Night in Miami) also executive produce and will serve as writers on season two. Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects also serve as executive producers. Starz’s SVP, Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair oversees for the network with Maggie Leung and Claire Wendlandt overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate.