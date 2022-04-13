‘Black Panther’s Sope Aluko Joins Hulu Pilot ‘Bammas’

EXCLUSIVE: Sope Aluko, who is best known for playing the Shaman in Marvel’s Black Panther, is joining Bammas.

The actor, who also featured in The CW’s Legacies and Sony and Marvel’s Venom, will star alongside Opeyemi “Opey” Olagbaju & Biniam Bizuneh in the Hulu pilot.

Bammas follows a pair of young Ethiopian- and Nigerian-American best friends, played by Olagbaju and Bizuneh, who struggle to overcome their loser reputations in a magical realist version of Washington, D.C.

Aluko will play Tolu, a doting mother and devout Christian who is very protective of her two kids. She is focused on her children achieving the American dream she and her late husband had hoped for them by emigrating.

The comedy is written and exec produced by Olagbaju and Bizuneh. Grandfathered creator Danny Chun, who serves as showrunner, Portlandia and Baskets co-creator Jonathan Krisel, who is directing, and Ramy Youssef also exec produce. ABC Signature is the studio.

Aluko is repped by Stride Management, Griffin Talent, People Store and Revolution Talent in the UK.