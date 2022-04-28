Billy Eichner Relieved That Hollywood Made A Gay Rom-Com With His ‘Bros’ After Their Obsession With Hedgehog Movies

Billy Eichner busted out with Bros – the world premiere of the first gay romcom ever made by a major studio.

“And I don’t mean a movie about Buzz Lightyear!” he roared.

And it’s got an all openly LGBTQ cast. “It’s about how hard it is to find another compatible human being to go through life with,” add the comedian.

“We realize we are in the motion picture business. You don’t think lesbians like Raisnettes?” Eichner quipped. Musing on how hard it is to believe it’s taken until 2022 to get a studio about a gay couple, he further joked on stage, “We had two movies about hedgehogs. But let me tell you Vegas if you like hedgehogs, you’ll love gay people.”

With Universal pairing stars during the CinemaCon presentation with exhibition employees, Eichner took the stage with Jeff Zarrillo, general manager, of the AMC Burbank 16.

In the trailer, Eichner has a podcast where he rants that a big movie producer wants him to write a romantic comedy about a gay people. “Something a straight guy would watch with this girlfriend!” cried Eichner. So what does that entail? “I’m going to do a high speed chase and make out with Ice Cube? Get butt-****ed by Jason Momoa while worrying about a volcano?” jokes Eichner.

We see Eichner’s on-screen persona becoming obsessed about a guy (“this mother****er is in my head!”….”Are you into one of this ripped idiots who has no positions?”), and then dealing with the hijinks of it all, i.e. a four-guy orgy. There’s also Jim Rash, as a boss at Eichner’s workplace, losing it at a company meeting over the lack of celebration in sexual awareness week.

Bros. opens on Sept. 30.

Nicholas Stoller directs off a script he co-wrote with Eichner.