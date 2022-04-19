Billie Eilish To Jam With Lisa In ‘Simpsons’-Themed Short For Disney+

Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are teaming with Disney Plus for upcoming Simpsons-themed short When Billie Met Lisa. The brother and sister duo will appear alongside the Springfield-based family in the short which premieres April 22. Check out the key art above and below.



In When Billie Met Lisa, Lisa Simpson is discovered by the chart-topping artists while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie then invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.



This latest Simpsons-themed short is the fourth in a series created for Disney Plus to highlight the streaming service’s marquee brands and most popular content. The previously released videos include Star Wars and Marvel-themed tie-ins Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap and The Good, The Bart, And The Loki as well as The Simpsons in Plusaversary which was released in November last year to celebrate Disney Plus Day.

Last month, Eilish and O’Connell won the Best Song Oscar for “No Time to Die,” the power ballad from the similarly titled James Bond film. This past Saturday, Eilish performed at Coachella, becoming the music fest’s youngest-ever headliner, and sharing the stage with her brother. The Grammy winner is also currently on her “Happier Than Ever” tour which heads to the UK and Ireland in June.