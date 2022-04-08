‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’: Mark Molloy To Direct Next Installment For Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: The long-gestating sequel to the hit comedy franchise Beverly Hills Cop looks to be gaining momentum as sources tell Deadline that up-and-coming director Mark Molloy has been set to direct Beverly Hills Cop 4. Eddie Murphy is expected to reprise his role of Axel Foley, with Netflix on board to distribute. Jerry Bruckheimer is back to produce.

Molloy replaces directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who parted ways with project to focus on the Warner Bros pic Batgirl, which recently wrapped production and is set to bow on HBO Max. Insiders add Beverly Hills Cop 4 is still in development and no production start date has been set.

Netflix had no comment on the hire.

The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that followed him to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of friend. The film became one of the year’s biggest hits and solidified Murphy’s movie star status. It was followed by two sequels.

As for Molloy, the project would mark his first feature film for a major studio. The rising star has gained acclaim on the commercial circuit specifically with Apple spots. He is repped by UTA.