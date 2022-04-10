‘Better Things’ Creator Pamela Adlon Says ‘”She Couldn’t Be Happier” With How The Series Ends – Contenders TV

Creator/Writer/Director/EP/Actor Pamela Adlon speaks onstage during FX's 'Better Things' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Better Things creator Pamela Adlon became emotional while reflecting on her journey across five seasons during the show’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders TV event Sunday.

“I couldn’t be happier,” she said. “At this point a year ago, I was like, ‘This is impossible.’ It was incredibly challenging making the show during Covid.”

“I had to figure out how we were going to shoot it and how will we wrap up the stories. What’s a win for Frankie [Hannah Alligood]? What’s a win for Max [Mikey Madison]? That was important to me. How about Phil [Celie Imrie], Marion [Kevin Pollak] and Caroline [Rosalind Chao]? It was like a puzzle. And I’m very…,” she added while getting emotional.

Adlon also discussed where the line between the real her blurs with her character Sam Fox.

“I always say that Sam is like me in a cape,” Adlon shared. “She’s like the ultra version of me. If you guys have ever been in a situation where you have an altercation and you’re in the car on the way home and you’re like, ‘I wish I had said that or I wish I didn’t do this?’ So I just put all of that juice into Sam and the show. I always say that the show is like a chocolate shake and I put kale in it or spinach.”

The series finale of Better Things airs on April 25.

