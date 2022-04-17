‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch To Return For Second Hosting Gig In May; Arcade Fire To Perform

The Power of The Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch will return to Saturday Night Live for his second gig as host in May.

Cumberbatch will join indie rock band Arcade Fire on May 7 to take the SNL stage. The two-time Oscar-nominated actor made his SNL debut back in November 2016, with Solange performing. He will come to SNL fresh off a buzzy awards season centering his performance in Jane Campion’s Netflix drama The Power of The Dog. For his work in the film, he received nominations for the Oscars, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards.

The upcoming episode will also mark Arcade Fire’s fifth appearance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, after stints in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2018.

The Dr. Strange star is the latest name to join the 2022 host lineup. Ariana DeBose kicked off the year for the long-running sketch series. Will Forge, Willem Dafoe, John Mulaney, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Jerrod Carmichael and Jake Gyllenhaal preceded Lizzo, who pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday.