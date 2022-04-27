Ben Wheatley To Exec-Produce Brit Genre Pic ‘The Unravelling’ From ‘The Ghoul’ Team & ‘Ritual’ Producer

Director Ben Wheatley poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead' showing as part of the BFI London Film Festival in London, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

EXCLUSIVE: Kill List and Sightseers director Ben Wheatley is aboard as executive-producer on UK feature The Unraveling, which will reunite the creative team behind BAFTA and BIFA-nominated 2016 thriller The Ghoul.

Gareth Tunley (The Ghoul) is writing and directing the feature, which has been developed with the BFI and is set to star The Ghoul actor Tom Meeten who will also be an exec-producer. Producing is The Ritual producer Richard Holmes of Big Rich Films.

The Unravelling follows Michael (Meeten) as he experiences increasing hostility from the world around him – including his own once-loving family, colleagues and friends. Soon, inexplicably and terrifyingly, everyone in the world is trying to kill him.

Budgeted in the $5-7M range, the team have been scouting locations in Tunley’s native Wales. Producers are in early discussions with sales agents.

Tunley comments: “The Unravelling is a domestic psychological drama that turns into a subversive reimagining of a chase movie. And as we’ve been developing this film with the BFI the story – and its world-gone-mad themes – have become more and more relevant.”

Genre specialist Wheatley, who was also an exec-producer on The Ghoul, is currently filming Meg 2: The Trench.

Tunley and Meeten are repped by Independent Talent.