‘The Trainer’: Soo Joo Park, Brock O’Hurn, Bella Thorne, Laird Hamilton & Duke Nicholson Board Dark Comedy From Director Tony Kaye

EXCLUSIVE: Soo Joo Park (Sense8), Brock O’Hurn (The Righteous Gemstones), Bella Thorne (Measure of Revenge), Laird Hamilton (Point Break) and Duke Nicholson (Us) are the latest additions to the cast of the dark comedy The Trainer, which Tony Kaye (American History X) is directing from a script by star Vito Schnabel and Jeff Solomon.

The film currently in production, after nearly a decade in development, is based on an original story by Schnabel. Unfolding over eight days of sleep-deprived chaos, it follows Jack (Schnabel), a down-on-his-luck fitness expert living with his mother in Los Angeles, who takes a maniacal swing at fame and fortune, trying to realize his version of the American dream. Julia Fox, Steven Van Zandt, Taylour Paige, Stephen Dorff, John McEnroe, Gina Gershon and Luka Sabbat are also set to star. Details with regard to the characters the newest additions to the cast will be playing are being kept under wraps.

The Trainer is being produced by Schnabel, Kaye and Jeremy Steckler (The Old Man and the Gun, Only the Brave), with George Paaswell (Night House, Jack Goes Boating) serving as exec producer.

Park is an actor, model and DJ who has previously appeared on the Netflix sci-fi series Sense8, and in assorted short films by directors including Sean Baker.

O’Hurn plays God Squad member Torsten on HBO’s comedy series The Righteous Gemstones, and has also recently appeared on the premium cabler’s hit series Euphoria. His film credits include Taylor Chien’s horror film The Resort, Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween and its sequel, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. He’ll next appear alongside Tom Ellis, Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and more in Trish Sie’s romantic comedy, Players.

Thorne is an actor, writer, director and singer who can currently be seen opposite Melissa Leo in Peyfa’s thriller Measure of Revenge, and will next be seen in Graham and Parker Phillips’ thriller Rumble Through the Dark, with Aaron Eckhart. She’s previously appeared in films including Chick Fight, Ride, Midnight Sun, Assassination Nation, The Babysitter, Amityville: The Awakening, Boo! A Madea Halloween, The DUFF, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and Blended. Her TV credits include Paradise City, Famous in Love, Shake It Up, Big Love, My Own Worst Enemy and Dirty Sexy Money.

Hamilton is a big-wave surfer, stunt man, model, producer, TV host and pioneer in the world of action water sports, as well as an author who released his first book, Force of Nature: Mind, Body, Soul, and, Of Course, Surfing via Rodale Books in 2008, seeing it hit the New York Times’ Bestseller list within two weeks of publication. He also penned the 2017 cookbook Fuel Up and co-authored 2019’s Life Rider: Heart, Body, Soul, and Life Beyond the Ocean with Julian Borra. Hamilton has previously appeared in a number of feature films and surfing documentaries including Radical Attitude, Wake Up Call, Step into Liquid and Riding Giants, where he also served as executive producer. He also performed as a stunt man and surfer in The Descendants, Waterworld, Die Another Day and Warner Bros.’ 2015 remake of Point Break.

Nicholson will next star alongside Pamela Anderson, Ashley Benson, Luis Guzmán, Paris Hilton and more in Jimmy Giannopoulos’ quarantine horror film, 18 & Over. Past projects include the Nicholas Jarecki thriller Crisis, with Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly, and Jordan Peele’s horror-thriller Us, with Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and more.

