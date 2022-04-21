‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspended Due To Complaint Against Bill Murray For Inappropriate Behavior

EXCLUSIVE: Following the news that production was suspended on the Searchlight film Being Mortal, sources tell Deadline the reason for suspension had to do with a complaint made against star Bill Murray for inappropriate behavior.

Searchlight had no comment on the matter as they do not comment during ongoing investigations. It is unknown at this time what Murray’s involvement in the project will be going forward as the investigation is still ongoing. Insiders add that Aziz Ansari, who is starring, writing and making his directorial debut, was not a part of the complaint nor is Seth Rogen, who is also appearing in the film.

The complaint was filed last week with production halting this past Monday and a decision was ultimately made to suspend production going forward as the investigation continues and next steps are decided on. Cast and crew were told about production being suspended last night in a letter sent out by the studio.

The film is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End and was set to star Murray, Ansari and Rogen with Ansari also writing, directing and producing alongside his partner Youree Henley. Principal photography had started on March 28 and sources say it was halfway through before the production halted this week. The plan was to release the film in 2023. It is unknown at this time if the suspension will affect the release.