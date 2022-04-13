BBC News Top Job: Chris Mason Replaces Laura Kuenssberg As Political Editor

Brexitcast co-host Chris Mason, who has been a BBC News Political Correspondent for the past decade, has been promoted to become Laura Kuenssberg’s replacement as BBC News Political Editor.

The role is arguably the most important and challenging across the British news landscape and Kuenssberg is stepping down after five years to replace Andrew Marr by hosting a Sunday morning talk show. BBC News heavyweights Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are also leaving.

The highly-regarded Mason, who was always positioned as one of the frontrunners for the role, has been reporting from UK parliament during the last 10 years as BBC News Political Correspondent.

He has presented BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? for three years, was co-host of popular BBC Sounds podcast Brexitcast and regularly appears on its successor Newscast.

“Chris has been an exceptional correspondent at an extraordinary time in British politics,” said BBC News Interim Director Jonathan Munro. “His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories. His ambition and vision for the Political Editor role is really exciting and I wish him every success in the new post.”

Mason said the role is a “tremendous privilege.”

He will start next month following the British Local Elections.