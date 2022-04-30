You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘DMZ’ Star Benjamin Bratt & EP Roberto Patino On New American Sagas, Neal Adams RIP & CinemaCon Goes Full ComicCon – Hero Nation Podcast

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie, Cast & Creatives React To CW Series’ Cancellation: “HERstory Was Made And It Can Never Be Taken”

Batwoman
"Batwoman" Katie Yu/The CW

The stars and creators behind CW’s Batwoman shared praises and fond memories about their time on the series, which on Friday was canceled after three seasons.

Showrunner Caroline Dries revealed the cancellation on Twitter. Since then, Javicia Leslie, Camrus Johnson, Natalie Abrams and more have reacted to the news on social media.

Leslie, who joined the series as former convict Ryan Wilder after Ruby Rose’s exit, summed up her time on the series in a sentimental Instagram photo carousel. She posted photos of herself on the series’ marketing material, behind-the-scenes footage and fun times with her co-stars.

“I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence. Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honor it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to,” she wrote. “Family, this Bat Team is ours…HERstory was made and it can never be taken.”

Related Story

'Batwoman' Canceled At The CW After Three Seasons

Retweeting Dries’ original tweet, writer Abrams shared that she was “deeply saddened” by the news. Abrams, who is set to write the upcoming Gotham Knights pilot for the CW, reflected on her time.

“This show was a true joy to be on. Grateful to have worked with this cast and crew, and especially the writers. @carolinedries is a fearless storyteller whose guidance has been invaluable. Forever in awe of what we all did,” she tweeted.

The official Twitter for the Batwoman writers’ room praised Leslie as “a real life superhero” and a “champion for everyone.”

See more reactions below.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

6 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad