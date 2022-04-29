‘Batwoman’ Canceled At The CW After Three Seasons

Batwoman is no longer.

The CW has canceled the superhero drama series after three seasons.

Showrunner Caroline Dries revealed the news on social media, saying she was “bummed, but full of gratitude”.

Batwoman had its challenges; the first season focused on Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne, who becomes Batwoman. However. Ruby Rose, who played Kane, exited the series, and Javicia Leslie was cast as former convict Ryan Wilder as she protects Gotham City in the role of Batwoman.

Season 3 wrapped up in March.

Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.