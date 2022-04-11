‘Based On A True Story’ Comedy Thriller From Craig Rosenberg & Jason Bateman Lands Straight-To-Series Order At Peacock

Peacock is exploring more stories ripped from the headlines.

The NBCU streamer has handed a straight-to-series order to Based on a True Story, a comedic thriller from The Boys exec producer Craig Rosenberg and Ozark‘s Jason Bateman.

Inspired by a bizarre true event, the series is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow-close toilet seat.

2022 Peacock Series & Pilot Orders

Rosenberg, who has also worked on Lost and Preacher, will write, exec produce and serve as showrunner. Ozark star Bateman will exec produce via his Aggregate Films alongside his production partner Michael Costigan. Roxie Rodriguez also serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films.

The series is produced by UCP.

It is the latest series based on real events for the fledgling streamer after the launch of Dr. Death and Joe vs. Carole.

“Inspired by real events, Based on a True Story explores America’s obsession with true crime and serial killers,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Along with our colleagues at UCP, we’re thrilled Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez have partnered with Peacock for what is sure to be a wild ride filled with unexpected twists and turns and lots of humor.”

Said UCP President Beatrice Springborn: “There are some true stories that are stranger than fiction as is the case for the events that inspire this show. It is a twisted, thrilling and incredibly funny series that combines the comic and suspense talents of the dream team of Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez to create the perfect show for Peacock.”