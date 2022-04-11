You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

NBCU Academy, NBC News Studio Set Participants For 2nd Annual Original Voices Fellowship

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Johnny Depp’s $50M Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard Underway
Read the full story

‘Barbie’: Will Ferrell Latest To Join Margot Robbie In Warner Bros, Mattel And LuckyChap Film

Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Will Ferrell has rounded out the all-star cast of the Warner Bros film Barbie, the film centered on the iconic doll line starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu are also on board with Greta Gerwig directing. Robbie is on board to play Barbie with Gosling set to play Ken. It is unknown who Ferrell will be playing.

Gerwig also co-wrote script with Noah Baumbach.

Plot details are unknown, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story. Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

Ferrell was most recently seen opposite Paul Rudd in Apple TV+ limited series The Shrink Next Door. He can be seen next in Apple’s Christmas Carol pic Spirited. He is repped by UTA and Mosaic.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad