Banijay Rights Takes Buzzy BBC Formats ‘The Drop’ & Tinie’s ‘Extraordinary Portraits’ To Market – Mip TV

EXCLUSIVE: With Mip TV almost underway, Banijay Rights has kicked off the market by picking up the rights to two buzzy BBC formats: The Drop and Extraordinary Portraits.

Both join a hefty Spring slate and will be shopped at the Cannes market, which is taking place from tomorrow for a further two days, to global buyers.

Hosted and exec produced by Grammy-winning recording artist Miguel, The Drop is one of newly-relaunched BBC Three’s premier formats, featuring up-and-coming creative entrepreneurs who go head-to-head to win the chance to have their first clothing line stocked in a major UK retailer.

Meanwhile Extraordinary Portraits, which debuted recently on BBC One, is hosted by UK singer Tinie (formerly known as Tinie Tempah), a passionate art collector who matches members of the public with extraordinary stories to a selection of distinctive and celebrated portrait artists. The artists are then challenged to turn these personal and powerful experiences into portraits using different mediums of art with the final piece unveiled to the sitter and their family and friends.

Banijay Rights CEO Cathy Payne called the shows “outstanding cutting-edge factual that showcase different crafts at the highest level.”