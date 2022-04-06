2022 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & More

UPDATED with latest: There was a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021, but 2022 isn’t allowing much room for celebration.

Many awards events were canceled, moved or modified as New York and Los Angeles smashed daily Covid records due to Omicron.

The winter months were challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, Covid prevention measures are becoming more sophisticated, and many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation, with 2022 looking like a “break glass in case of emergency” situation for many.

Here is Deadline’s list of awards shows and nomination dates, with links to nominations as available and noting whether it’s an in-person or virtual ceremony. Check back for updates.

2022 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR

April

24: British Academy Television Craft Awards (format TBA)

25: Technology & Engineering Emmys (in-person)

May

3: Tony Awards nominations

6: GLAAD Media Awards New York (in-person)

8: BAFTA TV Awards (format TBA)

28: Cannes Palme d’Or awarded

June

9: AFI Life Achievement Award: Julie Andrews (moved from November 11; in-person)

15: Tony Awards (in-person)

July

12: Emmy nominations announced

September

3 & 4: Creative Arts Emmys

12: Primetime Emmys

POSTPONED

New York Film Critics Circle Awards