‘Spin Me Round’: IFC Films & AMC+ Pick Up Jeff Baena All-Star SXSW Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Baena’s Spin Me Round, which made its world premiere at SXSW last month, has seen its North American rights get scooped up by IFC Films and AMC+. The pic will hit theatres and VOD and stream exclusively on AMC+ this summer.

The pic reps filmmaker Baena’s reteam with Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon who star in the film. Brie co-wrote and produced Spin Me Round in which she plays the manager of an Italian restaurant chain who wins the opportunity to attend the franchise’s educational immersion program in Italy. What she thought would be a romantic getaway devolves into chaos and catastrophe.

IFC Films

Baena and Brie previously teamed on Horse Girl together, in which the actress starred, and co-wrote with Baena, who also directed. Brie also appeared in Baena’s The Little Hours and Joshy. Plaza has starred in Baena’s The Little Hours, Joshy and Life After Beth. Shannon starred in Baena’s Little Hours, Horse Girl, and Life After Beth.

Spin Me Round also marks the third IFC Films feature with Brie, who most recently starred in The Rental, the Dave Franco-directed thriller that was a hit at drive-ins nationwide and on VOD in the summer of 2020 when a majority of theaters were closed down due to Covid; that pic grossing $1.6M.

Rounding out the cast in the Baena directed, produced and co-written comedy is Alessandro Nivola, Zach Woods, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Sinclair, Tim Heidecker, Debby Ryan and Fred Armisen. Spin Me Round is a Duplass Brothers and Limelight Production.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We have long admired Jeff Baena’s films and are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with him and his incredible filmmaking team on this fun and hilarious ride. Jeff, Alison and the Duplass Brothers are true creative geniuses and icons of independent cinema, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this all-star cast over the summer.”

Baena added, “I was really impressed with Arianna and her team’s passion, thoughtfulness, and innovation coupled with their track record of ushering in so many incredible independent films. I’m so grateful to have an opportunity to finally partner with IFC Films and share Spin Me Round with the world.”

Courtney Thomasma, General Manager of AMC+, said, “Spin Me Round is the perfect summer fare for our subscribers, who continue to come to AMC+ as a premium destination for compelling new feature films with their favorite stars. We are huge fans of Alison Brie, who our audience knows well from the iconic Mad Men, and we’re excited to be working with her, Jeff Baena and the entire producing team on this delightful new movie.”

The deal for Spin Me Round was negotiated by SVP of Acquisitions and Productions for IFC Films, Scott Shooman with ICM Partners and WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.