‘All Fun And Games’: Asa Butterfield & Natalia Dyer Horror Exec-Produced By The Russo Brothers Begins Shoot, Adds Cast & Inks Pre-Sales Around The World For Anton

EXCLUSIVE: Horror-thriller All Fun And Games, starring Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), begins production today in Canada with joining cast including Benjamin Evan Ainsworth — who has the title role in Disney’s upcoming Pinocchio — Keith David (Greenleaf) and Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher).

The Anton and AGBO production, which is going through the latter’s Gozie AGBO banner, was a buzz title among buyers at the recent EFM market in Berlin. Anthony and Joe Russo are among exec producers.

The story follows two kids who play a game with their sadistic older cousin and awaken a cruel entity knows as ‘The Skarrow.’ Co-directors are Ari Costa (second unit on Extraction and Avengers: Endgame) and Eren Celeboglu (The Internet Kills).

Pre-sales inked out of Berlin by Anton include Square One for Germany; Sun Distribution Group for Spain, Portugal and Latin America; Rialto for Australia and N.Z.; WW Entertainment in the Benelux; Nordisk for Scandinavia; Arna Media for CIS; Falcon Films for the Middle East excluding Israel and Turkey; Moviecloud for Taiwan; Challan for S. Korea; Sahamongkol for Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar; Husky for Vietnam; PVR for India; Cinema 21 for Indonesia; Squarebox for Malaysia and Brunei; Shaw Renters for Singapore; and Rafaella Films for the Philippines.

Pic is produced by Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois, as well as AGBO’s Kassee Whiting and Jake Aust. Executive producers are AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot; and Holly Hubsher. The film is fully financed by Anton. CAA Media Finance co-reps domestic.

“All Fun And Games is a great summer movie for young audiences,” said Cecile Gaget. “Our international distributors have shown their confidence in the popularity of this genre by acquiring the film at this early stage.”

The film marks Anton and AGBO’s first joint production. Anton’s horror thriller Choose or Die (previously Curs>r), also starring Asa Butterfield, will launch on Netflix on April 15th. Gozie AGBO’s Everything, Everywhere All At Once expands to U.S. theatres nationwide today.

Rising Brit actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth stars in the titular role of Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis and also starring Tom Hanks. His breakout role came as Miles Wingrave in Netflix’s mini-series The Haunting of Bly Manor. Next up he has David S. Goyer’s The Sandman for Netflix.

Film and TV vet David will next be seen in Netflix limited series From Scratch. His film credits include 21 Bridges, which AGBO also produced, Night School, Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, Requiem for a Dream and There’s Something About Mary. He starred in five seasons of Greenleaf for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network.

Gish will shortly be seen in the upcoming Netflix mini-series The Fall of the House of Usher, and she recently appeared in Mike Flanagan’s Netflix series Midnight Mass. She also had a recurring role in The Haunting of Hill House and appeared in Flanagan’s 2016 horror film Before I Wake. On TV she is best known for her role as Agent Monica Reyes on The X-Files.