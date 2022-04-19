Arsenio Hall Reboots Late-Night Talk Show For Netflix Is A Joke Festival

Arsenio Hall is getting back into the late-night game. Temporarily.

The comedian, who hosted The Arsenio Hall Show, is bringing back his show for a four night run during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Starting May 2, the Coming to America and Coming 2 America star will host his show at the Roosevelt Theater in LA. The episodes will air on Netflix’s comedy YouTube page.

The Arsenio Hall Show initially ran in syndication between 1989 and 1994. It was produced by Hall’s own company and distributed by Paramount Domestic Television. The show returned for one more season between September 2013 and May 2014, produced by Hall’s company, Tribune Broadcasting, Octagon Entertainment and Eye Productions and was distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

The show was a breakout success when it launched, taking younger viewers away from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and introducing the audience’s canine-themed cheering in place of applause.

Hall also returned to late-night last year as one of the guest hosts of Jimmy Kimmel Live! when Kimmel was away for his traditional summer break.

“The bark is coming back,” Hall said in a video you can watch below. All my dogs out there can watch it from the comfort of your own pound. So get ready for live comedy, surprise guests and of course [barking]. I still got it.”