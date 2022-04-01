Skip to main content
April King Joins William Morris Endeavor in Talent Department

April King of WME
April King photo: Nisha Espy

EXCLUSIVE: It’s a homecoming for April King: William Morris Endeavor announced today that King is returning to the agency to join the talent department.

King comes from ICM, where she secured opportunities in film, scripted and non-scripted television, theatre and podcasts for the agency’s music, comedy and acting clients.

Her clients included Kalen Allen, Luke James, Ne-Yo, Quinta Brunson, Tiffany Boone and Thuso Mbedu. James and Mbedu are joining King at WME as well as Irene Escolar, Alexis Floyd and Letoya Luckett.

King started her career as an agent trainee at WME and worked with clients including Christina Milian, Nas and Keke Palmer.

Her appointment is effective today.

