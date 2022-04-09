Skip to main content
Apple TV+ Strikes Out In First MLB Game, Goes Down For Portion Of Viewers

Nationals Mets
Washington Nationals pitcher Steve Cishek was ejected Friday AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It was one strike and out for Apple TV+ in its initial foray into sportscasting.

The free service went out shortly before 5 PM Pacific time for some viewers watching the Washington Nationals and New York Mets game. DownDetector.com reported a sudden spike in complaints of outages and inability to log in. As of 5:08 PM, DownDetector said it had received 153 reports. of issues with the service from streamers, although at least some phone users were still able to watch.

The technical glitch spoiled what was, until that moment, a fine replica of a traditional broadcast game. Apple TV+ plans to stream a doubleheader of MLB games each week.

The Apple+ will also allow users to ask Siri for player stats or hear a player’s at-bat song on Apple Music.

