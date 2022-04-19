‘Now & Then’ Trailer: Rosie Perez Gets Caught Up In Killer Drama And Everyone Is A Suspect

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for its upcoming bilingual drama series Now & Then, starring Rosie Perez, Manolo Cardona, Marina de Tavira, José María Yazpik, Soledad Villamil, and Maribel Verdú, among others. Three of the 8 episodes will be released on May 20 with the remaining episodes dropping weekly every Friday through June 24.

Željko Ivanek and Rosie Perez Apple

Set in Miami, Now & Then follows a group of college best friends whose lives are forever changed after one of them ends up dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining 5 are forced to reunite after a threat puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Perez portrays Flora, a detective obsessed with an unresolved case from 20 years ago, who will stop at nothing to discover the truth. Her partner Sullivan (Željko Ivanek) helps to keep Flora from getting into too much trouble.

The 6 original friends are played during their younger years by Jorge Lopez, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna.

Now & Then hails from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Gema R. Neira, the team behind the Spanish series Velvet, Cable Girls and Gran Hotel. Gideon Raff will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Watch the trailer in full above.