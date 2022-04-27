You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Gravitas Ventures Launches New Theatrical Release Label Gravitas Premiere; Katie Aselton’s ‘Mack & Rita’, Starring Diane Keaton, Set As First Acquisition

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

MGM Shakeup: Mike De Luca & Pam Abdy Leaving As Studio Folds Into Amazon
Read the full story

Apple Lands Nonfiction Film On Life Of Michael J. Fox From ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ Filmmaker

Michael J. Fox Apple

Apple Original Films has landed an untitled feature film about the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim. The film is currently in production in New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver.

The film, directed by Guggenheim, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at twenty-nine, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like… well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.
The untitled Michael J. Fox feature film will be produced by Concordia Studio. Guggenheim, Annetta Marion (“Oprah’s Master Class”), Will Cohen and Jonathan King will serve as producers, with Laurene Powell Jobs, Jonathan Silberberg, Nicole Stott and Fox’s long-time producing partner Nelle Fortenberry executive producing. The project marks the second partnership for Apple and Concordia Studio following the Emmy Award-winning documentary Boys State.
Fox is repped by UTA and Ziffren Birttenham.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad