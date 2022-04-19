Searchlight Rolling Out ‘The Menu’ Before Thanksgiving

Mark Mylod’s dark comedy The Menu will be available for moviegoer consumption on November 18 in theaters, Searchlight said Tuesday.

In the Seth Reiss-scripted movie, a couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travel to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castto, Mart St. Cyr, Rob Yan and John Leguizamo also star.

The pic reps Mylod’s feature directorial debut in the wake of winning a PGA Award and an Emmy for his work on HBO’s Succession.

The below-the-line team includes production designer Ethan Tobman (Free Guy; Room); director of photography Peter Deming (Mulholland Drive; Twin Peaks), costume designer Amy Westcott (Black Swan; The Many Saints of Newark); Oscar-nominated editor Christopher Tellefsen (Moneyball; A Quiet Place), and casting director Mary Vernieu (Knives Out; The Starling). Michael Sledd serves as executive producer and Hyperobject Industries’ Jenna Go serves as associate producer.

Also hitting theaters over November 18-20, the pre-Thanksgiving weekend, is United Artists Releasing/MGM’s Ron Howard thriller Thirteen Lives; Sony’s family animated feature Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile; and She Said, Universal’s feature adaptation of Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s bestseller about their New York Times exposé of Harvey Weinstein.

Taylor-Joy has the Focus Features’ Viking epic The Northman opening wide this weekend.