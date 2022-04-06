Amazon Studios Lands Anthony Mackie & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Action Thriller ‘Ending Things’

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has landed Ending Things, an action adventure vehicle for Anthony Mackie and Priyanka Chopra. In competition, Amazon bought a Kevin Sullivan spec script with a True Lies-sque premise. A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her “business” partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realize she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out.

Producing deals are still being worked out. Davis Entertainment’s Jeremy Stein and Lit Entertainment will produce with Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire. Chopra Jonas will be exec producer through her Purple Pebble Pictures banner.

Both stars are busy. Mackie was recently set to make his directorial debut with Spark, a drama in which King Richard’s Saniyya Sidney stars as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era. Mackie wrapped the Rupert Wyatt-directed Desert Warrior and is set to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise. Chopra Jonas is coming off The Matrix Resurrections, and wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Heughan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series Citadel. Chopra Jonas, who has a first look deal with Amazon to make global TV content, recently was part of an Amazon deal that will have her starring with Sienna Miller in Secret Daughter, with Anthony Chen attached to direct.

The spec deal was brokered by Verve and UTA Independent Film Group. Mackie is repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment, and Chopra Jonas by UTA.