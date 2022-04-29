‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ & ‘The Marvels’ Swap Release Dates

The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have swapped release dates. Both Disney/Marvel films are moving along very nicely, we hear, but the Ant-Man sequel is further along in the production process, and it was a simple decision by the studio to swap the release dates.

Ant-Man 3, previously dated for July 28, 2023, now goes four months earlier on February 17. Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, previously on that February date, now goes to July 28 next year.

Both films have those dates to themselves for now.

When it came to Marvel at CinemaCon this past week, Disney showed off the first 20 minutes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is kicking off summer next Friday, May 6. But it didn’t show off any more footage from either this year’s Thor: Love & Thunder (set for July 8, which already dropped a teaser) or Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11).

Peyton Reed returns to the helm for the third Ant-Man film, which stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton. Combined, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp have grossed $1.14 billion, with nearly $397M of that stateside.

Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. The first Captain Marvel in 2019 grossed over $1.1 billion around the globe, $426.8M of that in U.S./Canada.