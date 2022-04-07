Angela Bassett Joins Netflix’s Millie Bobby Brown Fantasy Feature ‘Damsel’

EXCLUSIVE: Angela Bassett, the Oscar nominated What’s Love Got to Do With It actress, has boarded Netflix’s fantasy film Damsel, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown.

In the movie from Oscar nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, a princess is shocked to discover that she’ll be sacrificed to the kingdom’s sacred cave dragon, after being married to her prince charming. She must survive long enough until someone comes to save her – only no one is coming.

Bassett will play Lady Bayford in Damsel, the stepmother to Brown’s Elodie. Dan Mazeau wrote the movie. EPs are Brown for PCMA Productions, Mazeau, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi and Sue Baden-Powell. Producers are Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Emily Wolfe is Co-producer.

Bassett recently shot Disney/Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. She was last seen in the Studio Canal feature, Gunpowder Milkshake, written and directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, the duo behind the Israeli breakout hit Big Bad Wolves. Other recent features include the Netflix movie Otherhood, Black Panther, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Bumblebee.

She recently wrapped the fifth season of the Fox hit series 9-1-1, for which she also serves as EP. She also serves as EP on the show’s spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, having also made a well-received guest appearance on the show this season.

Bassett received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Netflix’s hit series, Master of None, opposite Lena Waithe. She also received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries for her work as Marie Laveau in American Horror Story: Coven as well as for her turn as Desiree Dupree in the carnival themed American Horror Story: Freak Show. Bassett joined the directing team of FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke while simultaneously appearing as a member of the all-star cast; and appeared as Ramona Royale in American Horror Story: Hotel alongside Lady Gaga and Sarah Paulson. Bassett won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her turn as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It; a role which also earned a Best Actress Oscar nom. Bassett is also a SAG ensemble feature winner for 2018’s Black Panther.

Bassett is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Entertainment and Fox Rothschild.