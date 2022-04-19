Andrew Roy Joins CBS News As Vice President And London Bureau Chief

Andrew Roy, who has overseen international coverage for the BBC, is joining CBS News as vice president and London bureau chief.

Roy will start on May 3 and will oversee all coverage out of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. His hiring comes after previous London bureau chief Andrew Clarke exited the network in March after 37 years.

Roy was at the BBC for 34 years and covered was in Somolia, Iraq and Afghanistan, along other news events. He has been head of foreign news at the network for eight years, with responsibility for BBC TV, radio and online, and managed several hundred employees in bureaus around the world. He previously served as head of BBC World News Channel, with oversight of news, business and sports programming as well scheduling, product launches and talent management. He’ll report to Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, executive vice president for newsgathering for CBS News. They worked together during the creation of an editorial partnership between CBS News and the BBC.

Roy also has served as Europe bureau chief, North America bureau chief and senior newsgathering producer based in London for the BBC. He started his career in 1984 as a radio reporter for Radio NZ News in New Zealand.