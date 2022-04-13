Andrew Keegan & Sonalii Castillo To Star In Social Justice Thriller ‘High Tide’; Natalie Bible’ To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Keegan (10 Things I Hate About You) and Sonalii Castillo (The Outpost) have signed on to star in High Tidem a social justice thriller from director Natalie Bible’.

The film penned by Bible’ and Brieanna Steele follows Samantha “Sam” Merrick (Castillo), a small-town waitress who endures a brutal hate crime that leaves her badly injured and her younger sister dead. The film is a twisty ride through Sam’s psychological trauma and pursuit for revenge, all while moving through a world that continues to limp along to the tune of systemic racism, inequity and persecution.

Keegan will play Detective Logan Bradford, a tenacious detective with a traumatic past who sets forth on his own quest to help solve the Merrick case and alter a system that is broken.

“I am looking forward to working with both Sonalii and Andrew,” said Bible’. “High Tide is a visually compelling thriller, invoking emotion, introducing you to new truths and pushing the boundaries of imagination, all while holding up a mirror displaying the extent of human cruelty and ignorance and signaling hope and the need for transformation in the world.”

NB Creative Studio is financing the film, with Bible’ and Steele also producing. The film is in production in Idyllwild, CA, and will be released late 2022.