Amy Schumer Calls Will Smith “Ali” During Stand-Up Show, Makes Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Joke

“I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock,” Amy Schumer told the crowd at her first post-Oscars stand-up gig over the weekend, shocking no one. “Did you read that in your newsfeed?”

The comic and Oscar co-host did little to hide her disappointment in Smith, whom she referred to as “Ali” during her show, according to Vanity Fair. Smith starred in a 2001 Muhammad Ali biopic Ali.

Appearing Saturday at Las Vegas’s Mirage Theatre, Schumer said, “I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up. And it was just a f*cking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

Schumer then launched into a series of jokes that, she said by way of comic set-up, she had been forbidden by lawyers to tell during the Oscar broadcast. The jokes, some making reference to Joe Rogan and James Franco, included one about the Rust set shooting. “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said.

“I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone,” she quipped.