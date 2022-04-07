Amy Poehler & ‘Queer Eye’ Producer Scout To Adapt ‘The Gentle Art Of Swedish Death Cleaning’ As Non-Scripted Series For Peacock

Amy Poehler and Peacock are cleaning house. The NBCU streamer has ordered a non-scripted series based on Margareta Magnusson’s book The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.

Parks and Recreation star Poehler will produce via her Paper Kite Productions, alongside Queer Eye producer Scout Productions, and will narrate the series.

The hour-long transformation series features people who are at a major crossroads and need to get their houses and lives in order. A Swedish “Death Cleaner” will help organize and demystify homes, lives, and relationships, allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life

The Swedish Death Cleaner will turn each home upside down as they uncover and undo decades of collecting. With their distinctly Swedish sensibility, they liberate each person from the clutter in their lives, and allow them to pass on treasured mementos — and the deeply personal stories behind them — to their family, friends, or neighbors. Along the way, viewers will go on a journey with each individual as they recall who they once were, discover who they should be, and navigate how they want to be remembered.

The book was published by Scribner in 2018.

The series is produced by Scout Productions, Paper Kite Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

It is the latest non-scripted series for Poehler, who produces and co-hosts NBC series Making It.

Poehler and her production partner Kate Arend exec produce alongside Scout Productions’ David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and Renata Lombardo, author Margareta Magnusson, Jane Magnusson, Stephen M. Morrison, Faye Stapleton and Susanna Lea.

“We are so excited to work on such a life affirming project with the genius creators at Scout,” said Amy Poehler. “Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important, and we couldn’t find a better team to take this journey with than Peacock and the incredible Scout Team.”

“The combination of working with Amy Poehler and her team, along with the fantastic folks at Scout Productions, is something you dream about, and I am so glad this dream came true for us,” added Rod Aissa, EVP, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “In this series, viewers will be taken on an honest and emotional journey as they watch everyday people conquer their worst fears and discover who they really are on the inside. We hope our compassionate and dynamic series sparks conversation within each household and breaks the stigma around mortality and the tough reality of letting things go.”

“Very rarely do you find a piece of IP this special. To be able to craft it into a format with humor and heart alongside a comedic genius like Amy Poehler is a genuine career highlight. What a full-circle moment to bring a splashy series to Peacock nearly twenty years after Queer Eye for the Straight Guy launched on Bravo. Queer Eye reshaped the way we look at life, and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning will transform the way we look at death,” said David Collins, Co-Founder & Executive Producer, Scout Productions.