Aml Ameen, Colin Morgan & Sophia Brown Join Felicity Jones & Mark Strong In Thriller ‘Borderland’ As Filming Gets Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been finalized on Borderland, the long-gestating thriller set on the paranoid streets of 1970s London.

Confirmed as starring are Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You) and Colin Morgan (Belfast), who lead an ensemble cast featuring Felicity Jones (Rogue One), Mark Strong (1917), Sophia Brown (The Capture) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Endgame).

The project is now shooting in Glasgow. Sky has boarded the pic and will release on Sky Cinema in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2022; theatrical releases will take place outside of those markets, including in the U.S., the film team said.

Borderland is written by Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett and the Guard Brothers, Tom and Charles, who are helming.

Previously iterations of the movie were set to star the likes of John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Jamie Dornan and Sam Claflin.

The project is an Upper Street, Stylopic, A Piecrust and Highland Midgie Production, produced by Chris Coen, Brian Coffey, Rebecca Brown and Thorsten Schumacher and executive produced by Julia Stuart and Laura Grange at Sky and Norman Merry and Peter Hampden at LipSync. Ingenious Media and Rocket Science are backers with Screen Scotland and LipSync.

Chris Coen, Producer, Upper Street, said: “The best ones take time. Ronan wrote the first draft of Borderland in 2012 and here we are. I’m beyond excited to be in filming Glasgow along with my producing partners realising the Guard Brother’s thrilling vision with an unbelievable cast and crew.”

Tom and Charles Guard, Directors of Borderland, commented: “Borderland is a vengeance fuelled chase movie, fusing pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times. We’re excited to be bringing this film to life on the streets of Glasgow and feel very lucky to have assembled an incredible cast and a formidable crew.”

Julia Stuart, Director of Original Films at Sky, added: “I’m hugely excited to watch Borderland move from script to screen as it starts production in Glasgow. Packed with action, Borderland promises to keep you on the edge of your seat and I’m truly looking forward to bringing this tale of love, loss and revenge to Sky Cinema in 2022.”